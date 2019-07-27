Expert Committee on health expresses dissatisfaction on ambulance services in AP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government-appointed expert committee for suggesting reforms in health department has submitted its interim report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing dissatisfaction over the emergency ambulance services -- 108.

The committee said it has completed field trips in all 13 districts, including tribal areas, and has visited 108,104 services and various government hospitals. The committee also revealed that they have also visited AP Medtech Zones, including Swims, Wims, Rims, Bird and TMC.

"The expert panel expressed deep dissatisfaction over the services of 108 vehicles. The Expert Committee strongly expressed concern that the 440 vehicles had been operating for more than seven years and were only used as transportation tools for transporting patients, wounded and hospitalized and not delivering the basic treatment patients needed," read a press release from CMO."Chief Minister YS Jagan said that he would meet again on August 12 to discuss the issue. The action plan should be prepared in a timely manner with respect to various aspects of the health sector. Action plan on key issues such as the purchase of '104', '108' vehicles, eye exams for the public and issuance of health cards should be completed by the meantime," it read"The Chief Minister has ordered the authorities to finalize a plan for the construction of 5 cancer hospitals across the state. The medical colleges in Vijayanagaram, Paderu and Guaraj are to be formulated..," it readThe final report is expected to be submitted by August 30. (ANI)