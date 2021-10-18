Expert committee to decide when to open dams: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (IANS) In the wake of flood and rain that have claimed 35 lives in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said an expert committee will take decision to open dams and that would be conveyed to District Collector who in turn will ensure that people living in vulnerable areas are evacuated to safety.

While chairing a meeting of high-level officials to discuss the ongoing flood situation, Vijayan said: "At the moment, 184 relief camps have been set up in which all essential items are there. Apart from the government departments which are helping, local community also can chip in."

He asked the district authorities to ensure that compensation to the victims is disbursed at the earliest and to see that list of damages to crops and other assets are prepared without delay.

Kerala has seen massive rains on Friday which led to flooding and landslides in Kottayam and Idukki districts and numerous dams are full with water, while a few of them have already raised their shutters.

On account of the heavy rains and flash floods in the area, Sabarimala temple will not be open for pilgrims.

All colleges in the state, scheduled to open from Monday onwards, have been closed for a week.

As Wednesday could see heavy rains, he asked all authorities to make sure that due preparations are made for it.

