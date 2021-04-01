Expert Committte demands additional information from Sputnik V on EUA in India

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Russia's COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine was denied emergency use authorisation in India on Thursday by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) constituted by the central government.



The SEC has requested Dr Reddy's and the drugmaker to provide more information and submit more data on the vaccine.

According to the sources,"'the Subject Expert Committee has asked for more information" in context with the approval of the Russian vaccine.

The expert committee, set up by the central government, looked into Dr Reddy's application seeking approval for vaccine use in India.

The Russian vaccine has shown the efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

Dr Reddy's Lab has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries.

Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August last year, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September. Also, India has been pledged 125 million doses of the vaccine by Russia. (ANI)

