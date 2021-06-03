Expert group to fix minimum wages, national floor wages

The group has been constituted for a period of three years from the date of notification.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Centre has constituted an expert group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wages, Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.

Director, Institute of Economic Growth, Professor Ajit Mishra, chairs the expert group.

The expert group will give recommendations to the government on minimum wages and national floor wage.

To arrive at the wage rates, a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement said, the group will look into the international best practices on the wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for fixation of wages.

Professor Tarika Chakraborty, IIM Calcutta; Anushree Sinha, Senior Fellow, NCAER; Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary; and H. Srinivas, Director General, VVGNLI are the members of the expert group.

Senior Labour and Employment Advisor in Ministry of Labour and Employment, D.P.S. Negi, is the Member Secretary of the group.

