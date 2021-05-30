Experts' guide through mental, physical fitness

Mehta is a holistic fitness coach for physical and mental well-being. In her sessions, she talks about the importance of keeping your mental wellness positive, breathing exercises to follow, different ways to kick-start your day and much more.

The brand has been running informative IGTV videos on its Instagram handle to help guide people through their recovery journey. It also features a Q&A series where people get a chance to ask questions to experts who have been associated with the brand.

Link to her content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPFT9qqlvwn/

Namrata Gulati

Gulati is a sport and fitness nutritionist with Sports Authority in India. In her sessions, she talks about the importance of nutrition, following the right diet to keep your immune system healthy, share post-recovery diet routine to follow and much more.

Link to her content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPPuCnVsWD3/

Amit Dahiya

Dahiya is a certified personal trainer, certified marathon trainer, cross functional L1 and co-founder and head coach at 6262 Fitness. In his session, he talks about the importance of workout to follow for post-Covid recovery and step by step instructions on dynamic stretching and building strength.

Link to his content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPUyBZ6MhlW/

Namrata Purohit

Purohit is a certified fitness instructor, entrepreneur, author and founder of The Pilates Studio. She focuses on staying healthy, fit and encourages others for it as well. She believes in growing together and helping people achieve their best version together.

Namrata will also be sharing a post-Covid recovery workout guide on Friday on her Instagram profile.

Link to her Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/namratapurohit/

