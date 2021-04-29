Experts panel detects loopholes in Bihar govt action plan against Covid

The three-member committee found that over 1000 beds are not occupied in PMCH, IGIMS, Medanta hospital due to unavailability of oxygen.

Patna, April 29 (IANS) The experts committee set up by the Patna High Court submitted its report before the judges wherein it has found many loopholes in the action plan of the state government to fight the corona infection.

"As these hospitals are unable to get a continuous supply of oxygen, they are refusing patients for admission," the committee told the court.

As per the report, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has a capacity of 1,750 beds but patients on only 106 beds are getting oxygen. Medanta hospital has a capacity of 500 beds, but the hospital has no oxygen supply.

The judges, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah, after the report, had passed harsh comments against the health department.

"We had strong doubts about the claim of the state government, hence we had constituted the committee and our suspicion was true," the bench said.

The high court has also directed the state government to ensure round-the-clock supply of oxygen and submit fresh reports.

The committee has also pointed out that 46,000 posts of doctors are vacant in the state. Upon this, the court asked what was the government doing over the years. It also asked the state government to clarify how it will arrange doctors in emergency situations.

The high court directed the government to submit a detailed report on the deaths taking place every day due to coronavirus.

--IANS

ajk/bg