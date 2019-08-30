Expired de-worming tablets not administered to children, says, Banda CMO

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government authorities on Thursday denied reports that expired albendazole tablets were administered to students at a government-run school in Banda.

Speaking to ANI, Santosh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Banda said, "No expired tablets were delivered to the schools. No students were administered expired medicine."



According to the reports, the tablets were administered to the students on August 29.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Albendazole is an anthelmintic or anti-worm medication. It prevents newly hatched insect larvae (worms) from growing or multiplying in the body.

The medicine is given to children to treat certain infections caused by worms such as pork tapeworm and dog tapeworm. (ANI)

