Explain why 72 women short service commission officers not considered for Permanant Commission: SC to Army

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Indian Army to file an affidavit explaining why 72 women Short Service Commission Officers have been rejected from the grant of Permanent Commission.



A Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna restrained the army from discharging these 72 women officers who were not considered for Permanent Commission, till further hearing of the matter.

It sought a response from the army within a week on why these officers were not considered for the service. The court posted the matter for further hearing on October 8.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by the women officers who alleged that the apex court's March 25 order was not considered and all 72 of them were rejected from consideration for the Permanent Commission at one go.

In its March 25 order, the top court had directed the Army to consider granting Permanent Commission to the women Short Sevice Commission Officers subject to their obtaining 60 per cent marks in the assessment subjects, being found fit on medical criteria as per the August 1, 2020 order of the Army and having received disciplinary and vigilance clearances.

Advocates appearing for women officers told the apex court that these women have cleared all the three criteria laid down by this court and now they will be discharged from services.

On March 25, the apex court had said that the evaluation criteria set by the army for granting permanent commission to women serving Short Service Commission (SSC) officers constituted "systemic discrimination" which has caused an "economic and psychological harm" and an "affront to their dignity".

On February 17 last year, in a landmark verdict, the apex court had directed that women officers in the army be granted permanent commission. It had rejected the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

The apex court had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commission irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service. (ANI)

