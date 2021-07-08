Explosion at fuel station kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

Tashkent (Uzbekistan) July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): A fuel tank explosion in the central Samarkand region in Uzbekistan has killed one man and injured another, Samarkand regional department of the emergency situations said Thursday.



The accident occurred when workers tried to carry out welding works on a 25-ton underground fuel tank at a gas station in the Samarkand district, it said.

Five groups of firefighters and rescue workers of the regional emergency response department took part in extinguishing the fire that erupted following the explosion, according to the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

