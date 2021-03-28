Explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih, 4 killed

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits on Sunday.



Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of the station, Amit Renu said that the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder blast," he said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

