Explosion outside Catholic church in Indonesia's Makassar

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 28 (ANI): An explosion occurred outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, The Jakarta Post reported citing police.



The explosion took place when locals gathered to spend their Sunday morning in the nearby Karebosi square.

Citing local media, The Jakarta Post reported that Christians were performing Sunday service inside the church when the explosion happened.

According to the local media, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Further details are awaited.


