Explosive material recovered from orchard in J&K

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Explosive materials were recovered from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a joint operation by security agencies on Monday, officials said.

The Army said that based on a specific police intelligence input regarding transport of war-like stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama, a joint team of army's Rashtriya Rifles, the state police and the CRPF launched a search at Soyimuh Orchard in the morning and recovered five kgs explosive material.