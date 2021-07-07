Explosives-laden drone hits Erbil airport in Iraq

The attack took place at 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday night without causing casualties, except for a fire on the site, the regional Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism (CT) said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

Baghdad, July 7 (IANS) An explosives-laden drone hit the Erbil airport, which houses a US-led coalition military base, in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the relatively peaceful Kurdistan region, reports Xinhua news agency.

On June 26, Erbil was hit by four drones without causing casualties, according to a CT statement.

The Kurdish region in northern Iraq has been relatively peaceful, but such attacks have frequently targeted the Baghdad airport and Iraqi military bases housing US troops, as well as the American embassy in the Green Zone.

--IANS

ksk/