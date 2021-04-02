Exponential increase of Covid -19 cases in Delhi is a concern: Kejriwal (Ld)

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) An exponential increase in Covid-19 infections in the Capital in the current wave is a cause for concern. However, people need not worry as the seriousness of infections this time is lower than the previous wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference on Friday.

The Chief Minister stated that the Capital has faced tough times while fighting against Covid-19 during the last three phases. "We call it the fourth wave in Delhi, though it is the second wave in India. But, this time an exponential increase of infections has been observed against the last wave, which is a matter of concern for us. However, we need not to worry as the seriousness of infection is lower this time. During October -November last year, when around 3,000 cases were coming every day, around 1,700 cases used to be referred to the hospitals and used to be transferred to ICU. During that period, around 3,500-4,000 new cases used to come daily and around 40 deaths per day used to be registered. But this time around four deaths are being reported per day," Kejriwal added.

The Chief Minister said that during an urgent meeting with the health minister and the senior officials of the department, the government has discussed various measures including increase of ICU beds in government and private hospitals, number of ambulances, home isolation etc.

"We have prepared a health and hospital management plan today with observing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi. We are monitoring the situation and measures to be implemented as per the need of hours," Kejriwal added.

--IANS

pd/ash