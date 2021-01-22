Exports from Odisha registered 55 pc increase in FY21 upto Nov

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday at the inauguration of the State Export Award Ceremony 2021 said that exports from the state registered an increase of 55 per cent in the current financial year upto November.



"Export plays a vital role in the economic growth of any State. Odisha has a magnificent history of overseas trade and commerce. The legends of "Sadhab Pua" of Kalinga venturing into overseas markets to promote our merchandise continue to inspire us to regain our past glory," Patnaik said.

"I am glad that despite the adverse situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, export from the State in the current financial year up to November has registered 55 percent increase over the export value corresponding to the same period in last financial year. This is an outstanding achievement by the exporters of Odisha despite global recession and stiff international competition," he added.

Patnaik further said that his government is committed to the 5T mechanism (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) to promote export.

"My Government is striving to create a conducive atmosphere to promote export through greater ease of doing business, implementation of 5T mechanism, infrastructure support and facilities for quality standardization. We are among the top five states in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020 released by the NITI Aayog. Our efforts to promote exports are paying off in boosting our export turnover consistently," he said.

"I am also happy to know that district-level export promotion committee has been constituted in each district to facilitate export of local products. There are many local Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) products which have the potential to compete in the global market. Time is not far off when the departmental stores in Europe and America will be studded with products made by our women Self-Help Groups from Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri," he added.

Patnaik further said that the quality of products is an essential factor for boosting export. We must think of world-class standards while considering the quality aspect of a product or a service, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industry and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said that Odisha has excellent potential to become a major exporting state in the country because of its natural resources, locations, and advantages.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner gave away the awards to Exporters on behalf of the Chief Minister for the year 2017-18, 2018-19. A total of 26 exporters of Odisha were awarded in different categories on this occasion. (ANI)

