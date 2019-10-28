Express train to showcase Sardar Patel's life journey

Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on October 31, the Indian Railways has dedicated a Jan Shatabdi Express to him.

The express train running on the Muzaffarpur-Ahemdabad-Muzaffarpur route will be painted with events connected with Sardar Patel.

"Sardar Patel unified our country and this will be depicted in the plastic coded paintings on the new LHB rake. The passengers will get the information about him.

"All the pictures will be in a chronological order, depicting his life journey and achievements. The bogies are being readied for this," said Rajesh Kumar, chief public relations officer, the East Central Railway zone.

Earlier, the East Central Railways dedicated a special train to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. The train is being run on the Muzaffarpur-Delhi route with the theme of 'Mohan se Mahatma tak'. hindi-dpb