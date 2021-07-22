Extension of Mahadayi Tribunal's term important for Goa: CM

"The extension of one year to the Mhadei tribunal is important from our perspective. The Tribunal will hear the case once again," Sawant said.

Panaji, July 22 (IANS) The Central government's decision on Wednesday to extend the term of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal by a year is "important" from Goa's perspective, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The Goa government has already gone in appeal against the award of the Tribunal, which had permitted Karnataka to draw 13.42 tmc of water.

Sawant said that the award was not in the interest of Goa, which was why his government had challenged it in the Supreme Court.

"We have appealed against it in Supreme Court, because its award was unjust as far as Goa is concerned," he said.

