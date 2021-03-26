Extensive development planned for TN in next 5 years: CM

The Chief Minister was addressing various public programmes at Palani and adjoining areas on Friday after covering Madurai on Thursday.

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has promised that extensive development and continuation of projects which were commenced by the AIADMK government over the past 10 years will continue for the next five years if the party is elected back to power.

Palaniswami also spoke extensively on the deteriorated law and order conditions in Tamil Nadu when the DMK was in power. He spoke about the heavy corruption charges against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and on the jail terms -- DMK leaders A. Raja and Kanimozhi served in the 2G spectrum corruption deals.

Addressing various public rallies across Madurai and Palani, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will romp home on the back of development work done throughout his tenure as well as during the period of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami promised to bring in more water to the state from both Mullaperiyar and Kaveri and stated that farming and industries have to go hand in hand for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries and senior leader D. Jayakumar who is contesting from the Royapuram assembly constituency told IANS: "The AIADMK government has always stressed on the total and inclusive growth of the state and its people.

"We have stressed importance on education, health, infrastructure, law and order and industrialization in addition to other basic amenities including food, drinking water, power and various welfare measures.

"Our Chief Minister is stressing on these points for developing Tamil Nadu into a model state for the country in terms of development and growth."

He also said that for the AIADMK, law and order is a big thing as with poor crime control industrialization is affected.

Palaniswami, while addressing a public meeting in Palani on Friday said, "The law and order machinery of the state will be excellent and I promise the people of Madurai and entire Tamil Nadu that the law and order situation will be properly maintained in the state. Without a proper law and order system, there will not be any industrial growth. We have already invited a lot of industrial majors to the state and this will change the face of Tamil Nadu."

Palaniswami had also reminded the people of Tamil Nadu on the DMK cadre's intimidation of shopkeepers and industrialists across the state for money.

The Chief Minister in another public address said "Given the political alliance with the BJP, more support from the central government will be provided to Tamil Nadu.

"I have already promised huge foreign direct investments (FDI) to the state with the support of the central government and the AIADMK government has already conducted several rounds of talks with trade representatives of foreign countries and industries for investments in Tamil Nadu."

Both Palaniswami and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, are focusing their campaigns on development and investments for Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/in