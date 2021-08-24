'Extinction Rebellion' climate change activists block Central London on 2nd day of protest

London [UK] August 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of people on Tuesday blocked roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall, in central London, on the second day of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest to demand urgent actions from governments to tackle climate change, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



Several protesters lied in the middle of the street in front of a large green banner reading "Government in bed with climate criminals," while others chanted and danced to the beat of drums.

"We're here because the government is not telling us the truth about the reality of climate change and what it will mean to our children and grandchildren and for all the generations that will come after them," Mary, one of the XR members, told Sputnik.

According to the activist, authorities in the United Kingdom and across the world are trying to hide from people that climate is already breaking down and that there will be shortages of food and water because of this, and what is worst "they are not taking any action to stop this from happening."

Asked about the UK government's pledges to achieve the 'net zero' target by 2050 and boost the use of electric vehicles as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Green Revolution," Mary said they are "too little too late."

"We need to take drastic actions now. People in countries further south are suffering terribly, there are already wars over resources because of climate change," she stressed.

Juliana, a Brazilian national who joined the protest with her children, said she had brought them with her because "their future is at stake"

The so-called "Impossible Rebellion," which XR said will last two weeks, started on Monday, with protests in other parts of central London. The ecological movement is also planning to target the City - the heart of UK's financial sector - to protest against banks financing fossil fuel companies.

The protests have been peaceful so far, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a "number of arrests" have been made. (ANI/Sputnik)

