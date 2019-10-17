Extortionist arrested in Bihar, Rs 1.98 lakh recovered

The police have recovered Rs 1.98 lakh of illicit money from the arrested person.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said on Thursday that the police had received information that a person used to collect money on behalf of a Maoist<br>gang.

On the basis of the information, the district police, Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF personnel arrested Vikas Kumar on Wednesday and recovered money he was extorting from local contractors.

Mishra said that Kumar has admitted during interrogation that he works for the Maoist organization's commander Mandeep alias Mathal.