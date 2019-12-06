Extra-judicial killings unacceptable: Tharoor on encounter

New Delhi: India on Friday woke up to the news that the Hyderabad police had the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in a police encounter.

While some political leaders celebrated the killings, some questioned if this was the way to bring justice for the victim.

Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore lauded the Hyderabad police for shooting down the four accused. Rathore, a retired army colonel, said that this would set a precedent in the country and issue the message that in India, good always prevails over evil.

'I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like the police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self-defence) #Encounter #hyderabadpolice,' Rathore tweeted. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also commended the Telangana police for the killings and said the police in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi can take inspiration from the encounter. Mayawati slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for not doing enough for the safety of the women. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Mayawati said: 'The police in Uttar Pradesh and also in Delhi should take inspiration from the Hyderabad police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now. Hope the attitude changes for the better.' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor felt extra judicial killings were not acceptable. 'Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire pre-emptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,' Dr Tharoor tweeted.