Eye cosmetic samples can be used to prove crime against women, says Punjab-based doctor

Speaking to ANI, he said that a sample of the victim's eyeliner or mascara can be used to trace the culprit. The criminal could be identified with just a mark of the victim's cosmetics on his body or clothes.A research study conducted by Dr Sharma reported a 95 per cent success rate and was published in 'Micro Chemical Journal-Elsevier'."After a year's research using spectroscopy, it has been found that cosmetic marks like eyeliner and mascara can help prove crime against a woman. In the trials, 95 per cent of results have been found right. This research study has also been published in UK's distinguished Micro Chemical Journal. It is learnt that it would be very helpful for investigation agencies to prove crime against women," Dr Vishal Sharma told ANI on Thursday.He also claimed that it is an easy technique to identify criminals as it takes just five to ten minutes to get the results."The study was done using samples of 102 brands of cosmetics specifically eyeliner and mascara. I got the inspiration to do this study after I got to know that investigative agencies have found very minute traces of these cosmetics in many cases," he added. (ANI)