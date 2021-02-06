Eye on 2022 polls, Congress to start membership drive in Goa

Panaji, Feb 6 (IANS) With state assembly elections around a year away, the Congress in Goa on Saturday announced a membership drive, which All India Congress Committee secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao said would help cement on-ground connect for the opposition party.

"The membership drive will start on February 12 in South Goa and on February 13 it will be launched in North Goa. We want to ensure that the cadre of the party will be strengthened through this process," Rao told a press conference in Panaji on Saturday.