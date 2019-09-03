Eyeing 2022 UP Assembly polls, Congress may elevate Priyanka

"Priyanka Gandhi can be made the in-charge of entire Uttar Pradesh, keeping an eye on the 2022 Assembly elections," party sources told IANS.

A senior party leader said that the decision to appoint Priyanka Gandhi will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this year, party leaders had demanded that Priyanka Gandhi be made the party's chief ministerial candidate in the state where it has been out of power since 1989.

The demands to make her the chief ministerial candidate was made during Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli on June 13 to thank the voters.

Following the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, where former party President Rahul Gandhi lost from the family borough of Amethi against Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, Priyanka Gandhi held a series of meetings with party leaders to get feedback on strengthening the organisation. The Congress even dissolved all the district and block committees of the party in the state and also formed a three-member disciplinary committee. Priyanka Gandhi has been holding a series of meetings in the last three months getting feedback from the party workers and leaders at the residence of her brother Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi had entered politics earlier this year in January. She was also made the in-charge of the 41 parliamentary constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh. However, despite campaigning extensively for the party candidates in over 36 parliamentary constituencies, she failed to ensure the victory of party candidates.