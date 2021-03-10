Eyewitnesses deny Mamata Banerjee's claims she was pushed in Nandigram

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Eyewitnesses have denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims that she was pushed by a few people in Nandigram on Wednesday.



"People gathered to see her. When she was about to leave, there were people around there. But nobody pushed her. I am a student. I am not associated with any political party," Soumen Maity, an eyewitness told ANI.

Another eyewitness Chittaranjan Das told ANI, "I was there. She was sitting inside the moving car and the door was open. The door closed after it touched a poster. Nobody pushed and hit her. There was no one near the door."

Earlier today, Banerjee said she was hurt when she was allegedly pushed by a few unidentified people on Monday in Nandigram here.

The incident happened at Birulia when Banerjee after her scheduled program in Nandigram was returning back to Reyapara, where she stayed last night.

"A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told mediapersons here.

"No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added

Banerjee left for Kolkata today.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Following this, she visited the Durga Mandir in Shibrampur village.

The TMC on March 5 released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram. Banerjee had been contesting polls from Bhawanipore constituency so far.

On March 6, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

He had earlier said that BJP will defeat TMC by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

