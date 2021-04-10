Faberge hatches a Game of Thrones collaboration

Faberge's celebrated series of 50 Imperial Easter eggs were created for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916, when the company was run by Peter Carl Faberge. Ten eggs were produced from 1885 to 1893, during the reign of Emperor Alexander III; 40 more were created during the rule of his dutiful son, Nicholas II, two each year, one for his mother, the dowager, the second for his wife. Today, Faberge continues this journey of discovery through its enchanting jewellery creations and mesmerising objects d'art.

This April, Faberge is hatching a new collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to commemorate the extraordinary story of HBO's award-winning television series 'Game of Thrones'. This surprise collaboration will fuse Faberge's superior craftsmanship and artistic ingenuity with one of the 21st century's most popular shows.

Co-designed by Faberge and Michele Clapton, the Emmy and BAFTA winning costume designer from the series, this one-off work of art is history in the making and offers a unique opportunity for an individual to acquire a modern day heirloom. This year Faberge unveils their latest future legacy design. The timing couldn't be better, with April 2021 seeing Game of Thrones celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut episode -- a major milestone dubbed "The Iron Anniversary". This global year-long celebration will be a chance for fans to revisit the most unforgettable moments of the world's biggest television series, and the jewel in the crown will be the Imperial Class Faberge Game of Thrones Egg.

Faberge's Head Designer, Liisa Tallgren, worked closely with 'Game of Thrones' Costume Designer Michele Clapton to create an intricate and enchanting design which tells the tale of Daenerys Targaryen's quest to take her place on the Iron Throne.

"From the very beginning, the evolution of this egg object has been truly poetic. The design references Daenerys Targaryen's incredible journey and the importance of colour within her costumes, her passion for her dragons, and the way she portrayed messages via her jewellery throughout her journey on the show. References from the textures of the dragons and their iconic eggs were used to inform the surfaces of this egg object," says Michele Clapton.

This one-of-a-kind bespoke creation is reminiscent of Daenerys' dragon eggs, while also intertwining subtle nods to her stand-out costumes, which celebrate the landscape around her and her evolving story arc. The design choices are informed by Daenerys' journey from orphaned exile to conquering monarch and her ongoing quest for the Iron Throne.

Continuing Faberge's long tradition of combining the expected with the unexpected, this piece holds even more tales within. The egg opens to reveal a beautiful surprise in the form of a crown set majestically atop a glistening crystal base. This is a miniature version of the crown that would have been presented to Daenerys should she have held the Iron Throne, set with a pear-cut ruby responsibly sourced from Gemfields' Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.

"I knew instantly what the secret gift should be, there was never a doubt; it had to be the crown that Daenerys believed throughout her life was her destiny. With the crown, I referenced her dragons, their wings sweeping around protecting the beautiful Gemfields ruby that represents Daenerys, her house colour, and her fierce quest to rule," adds Michele Clapton.

Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, Global Sales and Business Development Director at Faberge says: "Faberge has an unrivalled ability to commemorate significant milestones with its objects d'art, that tell tales of intrigue and mystique. We are delighted to pay tribute to the modern-day legend that is the 'Game of Thrones' series. Rarely has a story captured the imagination of so many people around the world, and this one-off piece is a once-in-a-lifetime collector's item. The partnership with Warner Bros and Michele Clapton showcases Faberge's relevance today by encapsulating the 'Zeitgeist' of storytelling and artistry."

Faberge has a long-standing history of dutifully designing and producing bespoke commissions for royal households around the world, and this latest egg object follows this tradition in a uniquely enchanting way.

