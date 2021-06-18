Fabindia re-opens stores, introduces shop-from-home service

According to the brand, calling on the number 1800-100-1212 enables an alternate shopping experience that allows customers to shop from the comfort of their home. This number connects the customers to a personal shopper who helps them choose items of their choice that are then delivered at the customers' doorstep.

Fabindia has a total of 311 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores. Its product range varies from apparel for men, women, and children to home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food, and personal care products.

This service allows customers to shop using customized catalogues and look books, browsing collections that span apparel, accessories and home furnishings, while saving an extra trip to the store.

Mentioning the in-store safety precautions, Fabindia says that the garments that have been tried but not purchased are kept aside for 24 hours and then steamed and sanitized before being placed back on shelves and hangers. Trial rooms are constantly disinfected and safety and care instructions have been placed at prominent spots in the stores, it says.

Ajay Kapoor, President -- Retail, Fabindia, said, "In these changing times we at Fabindia are committed to serving our customers better, from being one of the first Indian brands to manufacture masks to changing the way people shop. We are committed to constantly evolving with the times and serving our customers and community."

With the launch of these services, Fabindia aims to integrate its online and offline stores.

