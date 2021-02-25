Facebook commits extra $1B to support Australian news industry

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) Facebook has announced it will invest $1 billion more over the next three years in Australia to support the news industry.

The social network has already invested $600 million since 2018 to help the local news publishers and content platforms.

The new $1 billion commitment is matches the one Google made in October last year, announcing that the search engine giant would start paying publishers to create content for its News Showcase platform.