Facebook rolls out v30 update for Quest owners

As previewed earlier this week by Mark Zuckerberg, v30 includes a new multitasking interface for Infinite Office that lets you put multiple apps side by side, including the browser, Oculus TV, Oculus Move, the store, and so on.

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Facebook is rolling out its v30 software update to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets that will bring the microphone swapping and new accessibility features soon to users.

Like many new Oculus Quest features, it'll be found in the Experimental section of the settings menu at first, The Verge reported.

Once multitasking is enabled, apps can be dragged up from the menu bar or the app's library and snapped into position, it added.

The v30 update also enables Air Link for the original Quest headset. Air Link came to the Quest 2 in April and allows you to stream VR games from your PC to your headset wirelessly, as opposed to Oculus Link which does the same thing over a USB-C cable.

Original Quest owners could previously stream PC games wirelessly with the third-party app Virtual Desktop.

Other new features include the addition of an accessibility tab to the settings menu that, among other things, allows for height adjustment, so that games can be experienced from a standing viewpoint while seated.

Oculus has also added the ability to switch the headset's built-in microphone between system-wide party chat and the app you're using.

