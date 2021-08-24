Facebook rolls out v32 update for Oculus Quest owners

The update adds improved media sharing options to Oculus Quest devices, allowing users to sync screenshots and recordings taken with the headset to a separate device like their phone.

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Facebook is rolling out its v32 software update to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets that will bring some important tweaks to the in-headset user experience.

"With v32, we are rolling out an update that will let you automatically sync your saved media files directly to the Oculus mobile app from your headset, so you can easily access, edit, download, and share photos and videos captured in VR while you're out of the headset," the company said in a statement.

With v32, the firm is giving a bit more flexibility by changing Daily Goals to Weekly Goals. When you open Oculus Move, one will be prompted to select how many days you want to work out per week. With v32, one can now share his or her workout stats directly from Oculus Move to Facebook, including Groups, Messenger, and on timeline.

Earlier, the social media giant rolled out v30 update to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets. The v30 update enables Air Link for the original Quest headset.

Air Link came to the Quest 2 in April and allows you to stream VR games from your PC to your headset wirelessly, as opposed to Oculus Link which does the same thing over a USB-C cable.

Other new features include the addition of an accessibility tab to the settings menu that, among other things, allows for height adjustment, so that games can be experienced from a standing viewpoint while seated.

Oculus has also added the ability to switch the headset's built-in microphone between system-wide party chat and the app you're using.

