Facebook whistleblower to brief company's Oversight Board on allegations

California [US], October 12 (ANI): Facebook's Oversight Board said on Monday it is set to meet with the company's former employee who accused the social media giant of overlooking the safety of its users.



"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by (Frances Haugen) Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement.

"Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen's experiences and gather the information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations," the statement added.

Frances Haugen confirmed her acceptance of the invitation on her Twitter handle.

"I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there. Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them," the whistleblower tweeted.

Last week, Haugen had said that Facebook was allegedly aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen's allegations.

"At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That's just not true," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, adding that the platform cares "deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health." (ANI)

