Facebook Workplace hits 7M paid subscribers

With the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerating the shift to remote work, Facebook's collaboration tool for businesses has seen a rapid adoption among the employers.

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Facebook Workplace has reached seven million paid subscribers, an increase of over 40 per cent in the past year, the company announced.

"We believe this growth is an indicator that more companies are thinking about how to build communities at work. More conversations around how to create great employee experiences and ultimately — how to connect the unconnected," Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday.

Employers are realizing the need to create positive employee experiences.

"Business leaders are acknowledging that truly connecting with people in remote or hybrid working environments is business critical," Facebook added.

The enterprise social platform Workplace recently brought in a number of user-friendly updates to enable faster connectivity, accessibility, and better post creation to further ease user experience.

As part of its latest updates, Workplace's 'Dark Mode' changes the background from white to black.

Even for iOS users, the platform will respect the dark mode setting of your mobile phone. If users device is set to Dark Mode, the Workplace Chat iOS app will automatically be set to Dark Mode too.

Also, the unique video conferencing feature at Workplace ensures live editing which can be customised by adding filters, especially for virtual events.

