Facial recognition tech deployed in UP to help women in distress

Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) The Lucknow police are deploying facial recognition technology backed by security cameras that will read expressions of women in distress and alert their nearest police station.

The technology will use artificial intelligence (AI) to read facial expressions of women.

The new project is being helmed under the Mission Shakti programme that was launched in October. It is projected to help reduce cases of harassment of women who are subjected to stalking and threat in the city.