Facing criticism for not imposing lockdown: Goa CM

Panaji, April 24 (IANS) Claiming that he was facing criticism for not imposing a lockdown in the state, which is facing a Covid surge, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a lockdown would impede economic activity in the state, which would lead to job losses and a revenue drop.

"I am facing a lot of criticism for not imposing a lockdown, from the opposition and from others. But lockdown is not a solution, as we have to keep economic activity ongoing else people will lose their jobs like last year and the State's revenue drops," Sawant said.