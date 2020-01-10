Facing cyber-attack over CAA pamphlet picture, says Wayanad collector

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla on Thursday said that she was facing "cyber attack" on social media after she accepted pamphlets on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from BJP workers in Kerala.

"Without examining the real fact, propagating falsehood in social media is wrong under cyber law. As a district collector, I request both sections to exclude me from their political campaign," Adeela told reporters.



As part of the BJP's door-to-door campaign to explain the provisions of CAA, BJP leaders and workers visited Abdulla at her office and handed over a pamphlet. Someone shared a picture from the meeting on social media, which later went viral.

"After this incident I am facing cyber bullying from other section. It has crossed all limits. People misused me and my office on social media. I will take strong police action against them," Adeela said.

"As a district collector, it is my duty to receive pamphlets, memorandum etc from people coming to our office. Especially if they are party representatives," she added. (ANI)

