Facing 'serious challenges' from neighbours, India and Greece fast track Strategic Partnership

Recognising the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross border terrorism, New Delhi and Athens focused on promoting dialogue and enhancing cooperation between the two countries at all levels during the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the first by an Indian foreign minister to the Greek capital in 18 years.

Jaishankar met Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Saturday morning, conveying felicitations of the President and the Prime Minister of India to the Government and the people of Greece on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Greek independence.

"Welcome his commitment to a deeper bilateral engagement. Greece has been an important advocate of our growing EU partnership. Our larger convergence on global issues and challenges permeated the discussion," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting with Mitsotakis

However, it was the private and then expanded bilateral talks he held with his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in the evening, which marked the beginning of a long-term commitment to building a strong partnership between the two countries.

A special emphasis was placed on the economic sector, including energy cooperation, and in particular on renewable sources such as solar energy as Greece joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an Indian initiative, Saturday evening. Dendias signed the framework agreement as Jaishankar welcomed the country to the ISA family, an initiative by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in which more than 120 countries participate. Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in realisation of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply.

On the multilateral level, both countries supported enhanced cooperation within international organizations - including the United Nations, where India is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2021-2022 term and Greece is a candidate for non-permanent membership for the 2025-2026 term. Greek side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a "reformed" UNSC.

While discussing international and regional developments, both in the wider region of the Indian Ocean and in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dendias said that relationship between the two countries - one which Greece "looks forward to becoming a strategic one" - is based on shared principles and values such as respect for International Law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"The status of India as the honoured country at the Thessaloniki International Fair in 2019 is practical proof of the importance that Greece attaches to India," he said.

While briefing Jaishankar on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially on the Cyprus and Libya issue, and thanking India for the special and constructive role it has undertaken over time, Dendias emphasized that both Greece and India, each in its own region, face similar opportunities and similar challenges.

"Both Greece and India each face a serious challenge from a neighbouring country or countries. These countries refuse to resolve bilateral issues on the basis of International Law. They threaten to use force against their neighbours, they interfere in internal affairs," said the Greek Foreign Minister.

Greece said that the two foreign ministers also discussed the European Union-India relations extensively, as well as their relations with "other friendly countries" such as the United Arab Emirates with which both enjoy close relations.

Being a shipping power which attaches particular importance to freedom of navigation and to full respect for the international Law of the Sea, Greece said it also welcomes the statement made by Quad - in which India participates along with the USA, Japan and Australia - that explicitly refers to these principles.

In the joint statement released after the bilateral meeting between the two ministers, both sides reaffirmed their shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geo-political and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific.

Noting with satisfaction the convergence of each-others' vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region, they agreed that the rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental principles of international relations that must be observed by all.

"Just concluded official talks with FM @NikosDendias. Was productive bilaterally and insightful on many regional & global issues. Agreed to step up the pace of engagement and work towards a strategic partnership," tweeted Jaishankar after the talks.

The two Foreign Ministers also attended the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Embassy of India in Athens on Saturday evening along with Mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, and the President of the Greece-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, former Prime Minister Georgios Papandreou.

The statue, said both the countries, will act as a strong symbol of friendship.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative/