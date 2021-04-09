Facing shortage, Raj CM writes to PM demanding 30 lakh vaccine doses

In the letter, the Chief Minister said that the state is aiming to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries each day, but the vaccine stock left will last for only two more days.

Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to provide at least 30 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the state.

Though the letter was written on Thursday, it was shared with the media on Friday.

"I want to bring to your notice that vaccination drive is going on successfully across Rajasthan. Till April 7, we have administered 86,89,770 doses to the eligible beneficiaries," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

"In today's video conference, you have proposed 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11-14 and to aim for 100 per cent vaccination of people who are 45 years and above. I appreciate this and assure you that Rajasthan will aim for maximum vaccination for people of the said age group. We have already planned to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day through collaborative approach and effective mobilisation of beneficiaries.

"The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days. Therefore, it is requested that at least 30 lakh of doses be provided to us immediately so that the momentum we have built up be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest. I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to control Covid-19," Ghelot added.

--IANS

arc/arm