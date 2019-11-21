Faculty and course members of 59th NDC call on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The faculty and course members of the 59th Course of the National Development Council (NDC) on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "The success of any nation-state depends on how effectively it harnesses all the available resources at its disposal. The foremost among these is the human resource. The development of human resources for national security is the task assigned to the NDC. It imparts knowledge to senior officers from not only the armed forces and civil services but also friendly foreign countries to help them make informed policy decisions related to national objectives and aims.



President Kovind said the role of the Armed Forces has expanded far beyond traditional military matters with the developments in military affairs and globalisation. It is clear that future conflicts in the complex defense and security environment will require a more integrated multi-state and multi-agency approach.

"The NDC Course, therefore, plays an important role in preparing the military and the civil service officers as strategic leaders to deal with the complex security environment in a comprehensive manner," the President added. (ANI)

