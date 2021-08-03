Faculty member booked for murder of Gorakhpur girl

The case has been lodged against the head of the department and her associates on the complaint of the student's father.

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 3 (IANS) The Gorakhpur police have registered a case of murder against the head of the department of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, two days after the body of a girl student of home science department was found hanging in a storeroom on the campus.

Though initially police and university administration claimed it to be a case of suicide, a case of murder was registered on the complaint filed by the student's father Vinod Kumar.

The girl's father raised questions on the suicide theory. He said that the girl's feet were touching the ground and her clothes were soiled with dust and mud. Her sandals were lying away from the body and there was injury on her head and her wrist watch was also missing.

SP City, Sonam Kumar said, "A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against head of the department and her assistants and further investigations are underway."

