Faculty members mourn 'demise', ex-Patna Varsity VC says 'I'm alive'

Patna, June 4 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, some faculty members and employees of Patna University shared condolence messages on social media mourning the ‘demise of ex-Vice Chancellor Shambhunath Singh, who happens to be safe and healthy and currently residing in Delhi!

The entire goof-up started after a faculty member shared the (mis)information that Singh had ‘succumbed' to Covid-19. Soon other faculty members and employees of the university started posting condolence messages on a WhatsApp group.