Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar acted like Shakuni, Duryodhna: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The trio of Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena was caught off guard as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government with the help of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra.

Miffed with series of events, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar acted like Shakuni and Duryodhana and killed the democracy in the state." It was a black day for democracy, he added.

The Congress has posed ten questions to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over Maharashtra developments.

Surjewala sought to know when the BJP staked claim to form the government and how many MLAs' signed letter of support was presented to the governor. How did the Maharashtra governor verify signatures and at what time he recommended revocation of the President rule and when the Union government accepted that, he said. The Congress leader said the party was also exploring legal recourse. miz/pcj