Fadnavis accuses Pawar of defending CM Thackeray over Param Bir Singh's allegations

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of defending Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the corruption in police transfers.



He further asked why Pawar is shying away from the truth that Sachin Waze was reinstated on orders of the Chief Minister and Home Minister only.

Addressing a press conference here, Fadnavis told the media personnel, "Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But the CM did not act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post."

"Sharad Pawar created this government (Maharashtra) hence he is defending them. Sachin Waze was brought back in service on the orders of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister only. Pawar Sahab is shying away from the truth," the LoP said.

Repeating his demand for Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him, he said, " This matter cannot be investigated till Maharashtra Home Minister stays on his post. Hence, Anil Deshmukh must resign."

Fadnavis also questioned the silence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the matter.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar, earlier today, said that the decision to reinforce Waze into the service was taken by the Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police and not by the Chief Minister. I do not know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government (Maharashtra). All I can say is they will have no impact on the government. (ANI)

