Fadnavis arrives in Goa to meet MLAs, office bearers

Panaji, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday arrived in Goa on his first visit to the coastal state after his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa in-charge for the 2022 assembly polls.

"This is his first visit after he was appointed as in-charge of Goa for polls. He will be in Goa for two days. He will be meeting with ministers, party workers, office bearers and drawing up a strategy for the elections," Urban Development Minister Milind Naik told reporters after receiving Fadnavis at Goa's Dabolim international airport.