Fadnavis asks for Deshmukh's resignation after HC orders CBI probe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): After the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an enquiry into corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister, Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Anil Deshmukh should resign from his post.



"The Court has directed CBI to conduct a preliminary probe within 15 days and proceed on the basis of findings. Given HC's decision, he should resign," Fadnavis told mediapersons here.

The Bombay High Court asked the CBI to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The court was hearing the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner and others' petition regarding the matter.

"Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days and to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found," Petitioner Dr Jaishri Patil told the mediapersons here.

The court also stated that Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police.

In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations that he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

Singh moved the Bombay High Court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea regarding the same.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order to transfer him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh, who was recently transferred, had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices". (ANI)



