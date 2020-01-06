Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray after 'Free Kashmir' poster seen in Mumbai protest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after 'Free Kashmir' poster was seen during a protest at the Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Former Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the 'Free Kashmir Anti India campaign' was held two-kilometre away from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).Taking to Twitter, former Fadnavis tweeted: "Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of "Free Kashmir"? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? 'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose??? @OfficeofUT"Fadnavis' reaction comes after a poster reading -- 'Free Kashmir' -- was seen at the Gateway of India on Monday during a protest against yesterday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital.During the protest, a woman was seen holding the poster which read - 'Free Kashmir'. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- 'Stand with JNU'.Earlier in the day, actor Sushant Singh reached the Gateway of India where the students staged a protest against the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.Students from various colleges had gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to protest against the violence on the JNU campus on January 5.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)