Fadnavis backs Rajnath's statement on Savarkar mercy petition

Panaji, Oct 13 (IANS) Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar helped in preparing mercy petitions for several people but wrote one for himself "only after insistence from others".

"It is clear now because Swatantrata Veer Savarkar had prepared petitions of several people, but he did not prepare a petition of his own. He did it only when others insisted. It is a part of history," he told reporters at Dabolim international airport, when he was asked to react to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that Savarkar had written the mercy petition at Mahatma Gandhi's request.