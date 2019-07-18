Fadnavis meets Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament Bhavan on Thursday.

Fadnavis also met Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan here.



"It was great to meet Hon Union Minister and our @BJP4India Rashtriya Adhyaksh Shri @AmitShah ji to discuss various Maharashtra issues at Parliament Bhavan, New Delhi" he tweeted after the meeting.

In another tweet, Fadnavis said, "Met Union Minister Hon Nirmala Sitharaman ji in New Delhi to discuss various issues pertaining to Maharashtra!"

Fadnavis' third tweet read, "Also called on Hon Union Minister @dpradhanbjp ji in New Delhi."

The Chief Minister was in the national capital to attend the first meeting of a high-powered committee of Chief Ministers constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(ANI)

