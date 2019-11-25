Fadnavis must resign, he doesn't have majority: NCP

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing on the brewing political drama in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must realise that he does not have a majority in the House and must resign.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik said: "Fadnavis must realise that he does not have a majority in the House and he should also realise that he has made a mistake and he should resign."

The former state minister said that if Fadnavis doesn't resign, "we will certainly defeat the government on the floor of the House".

Malik said: "We have support of 165 MLAs. Out of 54, 53 NCP legislators are with us." Commenting on Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, Malik said, "He has made a mistake and he should resign." Ajit Pawar stunned leaders of the NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress, when he took oath along with Fadnavis at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena were in talks to forge an alliance in the state to form a government. On Sunday, in an unprecedented hearing on the political storm in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court asked the Solicitor General to produce letters of support used by Fadnavis in staking claim to form the government, on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. for passing orders. aks/in/kr