Fadnavis remembers 'encouraging, energetic' Bal Thackeray on 94th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Strict but loving, encouraging and energetic, Hindu hriday samrat and Shiv Sena Pramukh. The thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Vandana Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us."



Thackeray died on November 12, 2012, after a cardiac arrest. His annual address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park was immensely popular among his followers.

Last year, a biopic titled 'Thackeray', starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released on January 25, 2019. (ANI)

