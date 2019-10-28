Fadnavis, Sena leader meet Guv separately

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote also met the Governor.

Raj Bhawan confirmed that these were only courtesy visits during Diwali festival.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Raote said that his meeting at Raj Bhavan was not related to any political issue.

The statement comes after speculations were on rife that Raote might have discussed Maharashtra government formation matter with the Governor during his visit.

The Shiv Sena leader said, "Since a very long time, I visit Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor on every Diwali to extend my wishes so I came here to give him Diwali wishes today." "He had asked me to come at 10:30 am as he is scheduled to go out for work later today. We did not hold a discussion regarding any political issue," he said. The development comes amid the ongoing deliberation over government formation in the state, between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.